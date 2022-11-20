Voting and Election for Village Head Candidate

​Kawasan 5 of Lambak Kanan National Housing Scheme in Mukim Berakas ‘B’, held a Voting and Election Ceremony for the Village Head Candidate of the area, 20th November morning.

Present was Awang Misle bin Haji Abdul Karim, Brunei Muara District Officer. The sole candidate Awang Haji Hamidi bin Haji Abdul Wahid, aged 36. The ceremony took place at the RPN Lambak Kanan Community Hall.

Kawasan 1 of Kampung Sungai Akar in Mukim Berakas ‘B’, also held a Voting and Election Ceremony for Village Head Candidate of the area. Present was Awang Haji Amirol Hafidzin bin Haji Muhammad, Brunei Muara Assistant District Officer. The sole candidate is Awang Haji Zailani bin Haji Abdul Malik, aged 58. The event took place at Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Mosque in Kampung Sungai Akar.

