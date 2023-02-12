The Voting and Election for Village Head Candidate at Kampung Bukit Udal and Penapar, Mukim Tanjong Maya in Tutong District was also held on 12th February morning. Held at Bukit Udal Primary School Hall, the voting was held using ballot paper method.

52-year-old, Awang Haji Masri bin Haji Abdullah is the sole candidate for the vacancy. The voting results will be forwarded to the Penghulu Mukim and Village Head Appointment, Discipline, and Disciplinary Board at the Ministry of Home Affairs for further process.

Source: Radio Television Brunei