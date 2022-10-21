Voting and Election for Penghulu and Village Head

The Voting and Election Ceremony for Penghulu of Mukim Telisai and Village Head of Kampung Telisai which began last Wednesday ended on 21st October morning.

In his speech, Awang Mohd Amirul Hadi bin Haji Md Tajudin, Acting Tutong District Officer outlined that the election made must be correct for the sake of the future leadership that will be led by a Penghulu of Mukim and Village Head.

The sole candidate to fill in the position of Penghulu of Mukim Telisai is Awang Haji Haslan bin Haji Shahbudin, 55 years old. While 47-year-old, Awang Sofian bin Haji Md Yusof, is a sole candidate for the Village Head of Kampung Telisai.

The ceremony was held at Tumpuan Telisai Primary School.

Source: Radio Television Brunei