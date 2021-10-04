As everyone knows, volunteer activities are synonymous with the youth. Here is a look at how can volunteer activities can build up the identity of youths.

Efforts to assist the government in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country involve multiple parties, including food delivery volunteers. Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash’ari, Member of the Legislative Council and Dayang Hajah Noor Monasalieana @ Suzie binti Haji Mohd Salleh gave their views on this noble endeavour.

Source: Radio Television Brunei