​A house belonging to a Muslim convert and senior citizen in Kampung Bukit Udal Tutong has been cleaned up as part of a voluntary activity. The community work was carried out in conjunction with Kampung Bukit Udal Mosque’s Silver Jubilee celebration. The voluntary project at the house of Dayang Nurhashimah binti Abdullah Baba was carried out by members Kampung Bukit Udal Consultative Council in cooperation with the villagers and members of the Mosque Takmir Committee. 60-year-old Dayang Nurhashimah who suffers a chronic disease lives with 14 other family members. The community work aimed to foster caring attitude in alleviating the burden of the needy in the village and to foster better relations among the people. Awang Muhd Azmi bin Muhd Yusof, Acting Village Head of Kampung Bukit Udal and Penapar said the house was chosen for the cleaning campaign because the owner was a retiree and suffers from declining health. It was also a way for the community to help the needy. The campaign coincided with the presentation of donations in the form of basic necessities by the Acting Village Head.