Volleyball Star Kim Kianna Dy Joins PLDT for 2024 Premier Volleyball League Season

MANILA: In a significant move for the upcoming 2024 Premier Volleyball League season, PLDT has successfully acquired Kim Kianna Dy, a former standout from F2 Logistics. Dy's addition is expected to strengthen PLDT's campaign in the league.

According to Philippines News Agency, Dy, renowned as one of the country's top opposite hitters, will join forces with her former F2 Logistics colleagues, Majoy Baron and Kim Fajardo. This reunion also includes her ex-La Salle teammate, Mika Reyes. Dy, 28, expressed her enthusiasm about playing for a new team, viewing it as a valuable learning opportunity for herself, Baron, and Fajardo.

"Stepping out of your comfort zone can be scary sometimes. But at the same time, that's when you realize that you can learn so much more from new coaches and teammates," said Dy, reflecting on her move. She emphasized her eagerness to absorb new knowledge, driven by the awareness that there is still much to learn. The 2021 Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League Most Valuable Player is focused on meeting the high expectations at PLDT through hard work and dedication.

PLDT, also known as the High Speed Hitters, are aiming for a significant performance boost this season with Dy's inclusion. Dy missed the entire 2nd All-Filipino Conference due to a knee injury she sustained during the Invitational Conference. Her recovery and return to the court are highly anticipated.

Dy is expected to form a powerful duo with Filipino-Canadian outside spiker Savannah Davison, who made an impressive debut with the High Speed Hitters in the season-ending conference. PLDT finished fifth in the previous season with a record of 7-4. The team is hopeful that the new roster, including Dy and Davison, will propel them to greater successes in the upcoming volleyball league.