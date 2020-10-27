A gateway to the world’s most revered properties and destinations to make private travel simple

VistaJet Private World Global 7500 VistaJet-to-Estate Private World VistaJet-to-Suite Private World VistaJet-to-Island Private World

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As privacy and safety become increasingly important for global travelers12 VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, announces Private World and opens up its exclusive black book of preferred partners, hotels, residences, private islands, yachts and ski destinations around the world. VistaJet Private World is the global program for private travel — a service to feel at home anywhere across all continents.

Sentiment around travel is shifting. Families and businesses are willing to travel again, even before a COVID-19 vaccine is available at scale3. As price registers as the least important factor when booking4, 79% of UHNWIs are more inclined than before to travel by private jet5, considering it a safer and more reliable flight solution. But to date, complexity in booking at destination has remained a concern for most travelers.

Private World is hospitality in its truest sense, providing every Member with the benefits of an integrated team ready to support them at any step — whether traveling for work, exploring or relaxing. VistaJet’s Members are a unique community of global business leaders, entrepreneurs, visionaries, founders, dignitaries, royals and families. Private World will offer them seamless access to suites, historical estates, private retreats, yachts and slopes — through the simplest door-to-door service, no need to check-in, guaranteed privacy and a host of personal services to make their journey as simple as possible.

Private World includes incredible partners across suites, islands, slopes, estates, and yachts. Starting from the best suites in the cities where VistaJet customers fly the most for business — London, New York, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Dubai, Milan, Nice, Beijing, Shanghai and Moscow; extending to the most in demand sea and mountain resorts — Courchevel, Maldives, The Bahamas, Aspen, Fiji — as well as destinations that are out of the ordinary, to travel off-grid; with complete buyouts as the new emerging category for private travel, expanding to estates, islands and yachts, to ensure total privacy.

In addition, it is the smoothest door-to-door experience, prepared and served by the most inspired leading brands in hospitality. Personally managing every request, the VistaJet Private Office will introduce Members to the best partners to start creating their private travel experience, tailoring everything to their preferences before they leave home to board their private jet. For the first time, the concierge on the other end will be waiting for you, and only you. After a unique flight, Members will continue their journey with a personal welcome from the General Manager, swift access to their accommodation without check-in, with all their preferred services already lined up.

Starting with over 50 partners and properties, continually expanding to more locations around the globe, the VistaJet Private World portal, at vistajet.com/privateworld, provides a complete portfolio of services exclusively to Members. Categories like VistaJet-to-Suite, VistaJet-to-Yacht, VistaJet-to-Slopes, VistaJet-to-Estate and VistaJet-to-Island make it easy to browse through the content and an intuitive search function helps navigate through opportunities in a simple way. To inspire our clients, new ideas are regularly posted on Instagram @VistaJetWorld.

Introducing the new program, Matteo Atti, VistaJet’s EVP of Marketing and Innovation, said, “Private World marks the start of a radical transformation of the top end of the travel industry. A shift in the business model not governed anymore by volumes of booking, but led by quality, trust and shared values. Our selection of partners is inspired by the desire to protect, preserve and promote the highest know-how of the best hospitality services. We work every day to ensure customers can access the best the world has to offer. Our Members know that when they enter the VistaJet Private World they step into a place of tranquility, safety and excellence.”

As inspiration, VistaJet’s collection of Private World recommendations include:

VistaJet-to-Suite

with The Peninsula Hotels, Dorchester Collection, Four Seasons, Swire Hotels, The Maybourne Group and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts — facilitated by Quintessentially Travel

VistaJet Members can seamlessly request the best suites and rooms at the world’s leading hotels through our award-winning reservation partner, Quintessentially Travel.

The Peninsula Hotels is synonymous with world-class service and style in some of the world’s most exciting cities. The Peninsula Beverly Hills is nestled among lush tropical gardens in the heart of the Golden Triangle, within walking distance from Century City and the legendary Rodeo Drive. Opening its doors on the historic Bund, The Peninsula Shanghai recalls the glamour of 1920s Shanghai and is a beacon of luxury hospitality on the city’s iconic riverfront promenade — The Peninsula Suite offers breathtaking views to Pudong across the Huangpu River. The Peninsula Beijing sets spectacular standards with this premier all-suite hotel, showcasing timeless Chinese artistry and refinement just steps away from the city’s most famed landmarks and within walking distance to the Forbidden City.

Dorchester Collection’s Hotel Bel-Air is a timeless, legendary Los Angeles estate that upholds a protective culture for the world’s most powerful people, ensuring complete discretion under the team’s utmost care. The dedicated team at the English estate at Coworth Park, set in 240 acres of stunning Berkshire parkland, delivers highly personalized service and ensure you leave feeling part of the family.

The Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach sits amid a long stretch of private beach on one side and the unmistakable Dubai skyline as its backdrop. With 10 of the city’s most famed restaurants and lounges, it’s a destination unto itself.

The House Collective by Swire Hotels is a group of highly individual hotels made for travelers who seek a different, intimate and personalized experience. The Opposite House in Beijing is a striking place of dramatic contrasts and evocative art, designed by architect Kengo Kuma to blend bold modern sensibilities with Chinese traditions. The Temple House in Chengdu, designed by Make Architects, combines modern design with traditional Chengdu architectural elements — its entrance is set in a beautifully restored hundred-year-old Chinese courtyard first built in the Qing Dynasty. With the largest entry-level rooms in Hong Kong, The Upper House exudes understated luxury and calm — guests can enjoy in-room check-in and round the clock service. The Middle House in the heart of Shanghai, evoke a sense of balanced simplicity, while the rooms city views inspire to take in all that Shanghai has to offer.

The Maybourne Group presents two grand dame properties in central London. The Connaught relishes in fine art, Michelin-starred dining and atmospheric Mayfair bars, while its private townhouse The Mews offers guests exquisite hospitality and gives you the keys to your own front door. In the beating heart of the city yet a world away, The Berkeley has views across Hyde Park, Belgravia and beyond, with service that raises a smile — everything about this hotel is refreshingly different.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts highlights include Rosewood Baha Mar — a sanctuary of exclusivity with suites and oceanside villas set on the gorgeous white sand of Nassau’s Cable Beach in The Bahamas, surrounded by placid waters and a myriad of uninhabited islands. Situated within the UNESCO-listed Val d’Orcia in the Montalcino wine-making region, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco offers lovingly restored villas crafted from 17th and 18th-century farmhouses around a 5,000-acre private countryside estate featuring heated infinity pools, terraces and gardens with views of the beautiful Tuscan landscape. Soaring over Victoria Harbour, Rosewood Hong Kong is home to the first urban outpost of Asaya, Rosewood’s integrative wellness concept, and impeccably detailed interiors.

VistaJet-to-Island

with Velaa Private Island, Virgin Limited Edition and Laucala Private Island

Born from a dream to create the world’s ultimate luxury retreat, Velaa Private Island allows the Indian Ocean to take center stage. Private Moments, from deserted island picnics to wine tastings, and unlimited activities can be enjoyed in privacy, from a round at the Velaa Golf Academy designed by Ryder Cup Captain José María Olazábal, to the Maldives’ only snow room in the Velaa Spa.

Virgin Limited Edition’s Necker Island is the definition of a luxury island, but it isn’t just about outstanding food, the latest activities and the best facilities; it is about the feeling of ‘coming home’. Set amongst the turquoise and coral reef-infused waters of the British Virgin Islands, a stunning and unspoiled area of the Caribbean, it is available for exclusive use with 20 rooms for up to 40 guests. Activities include two tennis courts, kite surfing, wakeboarding, water skiing, island walks, yoga, pilates, snorkeling and paddle boarding. Unique wildlife is aplenty, with over 200 flamingos, 60 lemurs, giant tortoises and iguanas.

Spanning nearly 3,500 acres Laucala Private Island is a refuge in the South Pacific, uniting rainforest-laced landscapes, white sandy beaches and a sustainable approach to resort living. A former coconut plantation, 25 villas are set amid the swaying palms with private ocean views. With an 18-hole 72-par championship course, a host of water sports and beachside horseback riding ensure all interests are taken care of. Only reachable via its own private jet air strip, Laucala offers ultimate privacy at the edge of the Pacific.

VistaJet-to-Slopes

with Auberge Resorts Collection, Caldera House and The Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection creates unforgettable experiences in storied destinations. Its portfolio includes year-round adventures in Colorado at Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection — a modern Aspen landmark since opening in 1889, the timeless property boasts a distinctive soul, luxurious accommodation and Western authenticity that assures a unique and memorable experience. Madeline Hotel and Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection in Telluride is a base camp for adventure — nestled at the end of a lush box canyon, where red rocks rise from the floor, and the snowy peaks of the San Juan Mountains loom majestically ahead, guests can enjoy direct access to the slopes.

Setting a new standard with ski-in, ski-out convenience in the famed national parks, Caldera House is Jackson Hole’s newest hideaway just steps from the mountain’s iconic tram, offering guests the privacy of a residence through its eight expansive suites, with all the amenities of a five-star hotel. And if you’re looking to arrange bespoke experiences, the concierge is the best in town.

The Collection’s L’Empyrée 1850 is an exceptional 250sqm duplex penthouse apartment in the heart of Courchevel. The penthouse sits at the edge of the tree-lined Bellecôte piste and is less than a minute’s walk from many of the resort’s finest bars, restaurants, spa and retail outlets.

VistaJet-to-Yacht

with Camper & Nicholsons

One of the most respected names in yachting since 1782, Camper & Nicholsons is synonymous with the world’s most acclaimed and groundbreaking yachts. VistaJet’s favorites include Ocean Emerald in Thailand — designed by the esteemed British architect Lord Norman Foster and refitted in 2019, its striking 41.3m silhouette incorporates a salon with floor to ceiling panoramic windows; five suites sleeping up to 10 guests; a game station; and two chefs, one of French gourmet and the other Thai. Blush, in the Caribbean, offers excellent sailing performance partnered with a spacious fly bridge for up to 10 guests. Bella, in the Bahamas, is a 45m Feadship motor yacht with sleek lines and idyllic outdoor areas across four decks and incredible features throughout her interior, like the full-beam master cabin with 180-degree views.

VistaJet-to-Estate

with The Lauren Berger Collection and The Collection

The Lauren Berger Collection features entire private property rentals for business or leisure travel, from the USA and Canada to Antarctica and nearly everywhere in between, including Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa. Brush Creek in Wyoming is an award-winning authentic ranch resort with 600 acres of private mountain space and awe-inspiring views, showcasing the true American West. Townhouse Edward on New York’s Upper East Side is a newly renovated seven-story townhouse in a historic building comprising 11 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and three powder rooms that can be combined in one unit at guests’ preferences. Casa Palapa in Mexico’s Riviera-Maya is an eco-beachfront home, featuring a rivulet-like swimming pool, traditional open walls inviting the Caribbean breeze overlooking the beach below and pristine palm jungle behind. Isola Santa Cristina is an exquisite historical private island retreat, only 30 minutes from Venice — peacocks and pheasants roam the apricot orchard and organic vineyard, and the unforgettable terrace offers a sublime view of the surrounding Venetian lagoon.

The Collection combines landmark and statement villas, private residences and residential hotels in the world’s favored retreat and city destinations, including Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Courchevel, London, Paris and New York. VistaJet recommends Villa Wake Up — located in one of the most picturesque locations on St. Barths with breath-taking sea views and direct access to Flamands Beach. Stretching out in excess of 1,650sqm, a dedicated team of a highly experienced butler, private chef and housekeeper is on hand to ensure guests can completely unwind.

Information

Jennifer Farquhar | VistaJet | press@vistajet.com

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On its fleet of over 70 silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world. Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC.

For informational purposes only. All bookings are subject to terms and conditions. All travel is subject to applicable rules and regulations, including permits and permissions. VistaJet makes no representations or warrants regarding either the safety or feasibility of any offering.

1 Travel + Leisure, Will Travel Change After Coronavirus? Here’s What Experts Have to Say

2 Abercrombie & Kent, Luxury Consumer Travel Trends Post Lockdown Revealed

3 McKinsey & Company, The travel industry turned upside down: Insights, analysis, and actions for travel executives

4 Id.

5 LUXX Media, Ultra Affluent Consumer Survey

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 8c3155f7-007b-42f3-9cf9- 99b59da840ad

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ e75df89a-bed8-43cd-80ff- b5fc1bd8bd59

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ e9c6fa86-69aa-459a-aa32- 3715ab53e12d