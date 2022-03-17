VistaJet, Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc

VISTAJET PARTNERS WITH THE SCUDERIA FERRARI TEAM FOR A FOURTH YEAR, AHEAD OF THE 2022 FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Continuing to support the team’s travel through shared values of

speed, excellence, passion and innovation

London, March 17, 2022: Ahead of the first race in Bahrain, VistaJet announces a fourth year as Scuderia Ferrari’s partner, helping the team to enjoy a safe and seamless flying experience as they travel around the world to compete in the 2022 Formula One season.

With the ever-demanding race calendar and often only days between Grands Prix, the team faces challenging timelines. In a sport where speed and efficiency are fundamental, VistaJet will support Ferrari in its global competition and optimize their travel and transfer times, allowing them to further utilize time off track to arrive in optimum condition.

Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc on board VistaJet

Having raced competitively with Ferrari for many years and as an official driver in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), VistaJet’s Founder and Chairman Thomas Flohr knows the demands of racing and the intense focus required to perform under such pressure.

About the partnership, Thomas Flohr said: “Racing has been a passion of mine for many years. Alongside my team, I have experienced first-hand the demands of racing and the intense focus required to consistently deliver a winning performance. I am incredibly proud to continue our partnership with the most iconic and successful racing team in the world for a fourth year. Innovation, technology and a focus on efficiency are values we share with them. VistaJet will continue to provide the Ferrari team with seamless travel, to ensure their focus is on what is important — the competition and performance on track. I am excited to see what the 2022 season holds for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr., and the whole Ferrari team. Forza Ferrari!”

VistaJet x Ferrari

VistaJet places the utmost importance on service and operational excellence. On its branded and consistent fleet of over 80 super-midsize, long range and ultra-long range aircraft, VistaJet has completed over 220,000 flights globally, safely flying over 540,000 passengers to more than 1,900 airports worldwide.

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On its fleet of over 80 silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world.

Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding (Vista) — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet US Inc. is an Air Charter Broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC.

