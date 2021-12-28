The Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital, the Suri Seri Begawan and the Pengiran Isteri Hajjah Mariam Hospital have updated the Visitor and Carer Policy during the Early Endemic Phase. It aims to protect the safety and well-being of visitors, patients and all hospital staff from the COVID-19 infection at hospital.

The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that visitors are individuals who come not to receive treatment and are allowed to enter the hospital premises. While the conditions for carers who are allowed to enter the hospital premises are as shown.

Visitor and carer must:

* Have Green or Yellow BruHealth Code

* Completed two doses of COVID-19 vaccination

* Present Smart Card

In addition, prior to entering hospital premises, visitors and carers must have Green or Yellow BruHealth app code; completed two doses of COVID-19 vaccination; and present Smart Card or any other types of self-identification. Meanwhile, visitors are not allowed to visit any patient who is not in critical condition and are required to always wear face mask and maintain physical distancing.

Source: Radio Television Brunei