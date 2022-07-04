To ensure the well-being of the Brunei Darussalam intending haj pilgrims is always guaranteed, officers of the Brunei Darussalam Haj Management Department made a visit to the Azka Al-Safa Hotel, accommodation for intending pilgrims of the Al-Hijrah Travel and Tours Package in Makkah Al-Mukaramah, 2nd July.

The delegation was led by Awang Haji Mohammad Hisham bin Awang Haji Maidin, Assistant Head of the Brunei Darussalam Haj Management Office in Makkah Al-Mukarramah. In an interview with several intending pilgrims, everyone said they received the best and most comfortable service since their stay in Makkah.

Source: Radio Television Brunei