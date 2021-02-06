More than 20 members of the Village Consultative Council, MPK Sungai Liang, Belait District made a visit to the Kampung Sungai Bunga Village Consultative Council, yesterday morning. The visit aims to provide exposure to all MPK members and take a closer look at the activities carried out by MPK Sungai Bunga.

The delegation was led by Awang Haji Mohd Ibrahim bin Dato Maharaja Setia Dian, Acting Head of Kampung Sungai Liang. During the visit, the delegation was given exposure on the economic activities carried out by MPK Sungai Bunga. The delegation was also given the opportunity to visit the Tomb of Al-Marhum Sultan Hassan.

Source: Radio Television Brunei