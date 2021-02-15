The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world’s ecosystem and caused many difficulties and problems from various angles, both in terms of health, economy and education, as well as social life. Brunei Darussalam is no exception. However, with the protection and grace of Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala, the impact may not be as bad as other countries. Doctor Haji Zulaidi bin Haji Abd Latif, Acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health outlined the matter during the Goodwill Meeting with members of the Legislative Council. The 15-member Legislative Council delegation was led by Yang Berhormat Awang Iswandy bin Ahmad. The ceremony took place yesterday morning at the Civic Centre Complex, Tutong District.

Doctor Haji Zulaidi said the country’s strictness in decision-making and in quickly carrying out public healthcare measures have helped to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. This includes increased surveillance, the ‘test, trace and isolate’ strategy conducted by the Ministry of Health aside from social distancing measures as well as transparent communication risk to the public. The government’s united response and transparency has increased the public’s trust towards the handling of the pandemic by the government.

A briefing on the National Isolation Centre was delivered by Doctor Dayang Riamiza Natalie binti Haji Momin, Medical Superintendent, Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Hospital, Tutong.

The National Isolation Centre Annexe Building, located near Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Hospital in Tutong is the main focus of the visit. The building is one of the facilities provided by the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam through the Ministry of Health, specifically to deal with the threat of infectious disease pandemics, such as COVID-19. It is equipped with new medical equipment, including the provision of isolation wards and beds for intensive care.

Source: Radio Television Brunei