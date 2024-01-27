Visayas Command Enhances Cybersecurity Readiness with DICT Training

CEBU CITY - The Visayas Command (Viscom) has significantly bolstered its cybersecurity capabilities, following the successful completion of specialized training for its information technology personnel. This initiative, aimed at enhancing protection, detection, and response mechanisms against cyber breaches, concluded recently in Cebu City.

According to Philippines News Agency, Viscom commander, the Department of Information and Communications Technology-Central Visayas (DICT-7) collaborated with the military command to provide 29 soldiers with a comprehensive two-day cybersecurity training. This program was meticulously organized by the Assistant Chief of Unified Command Staff for Communications, Electronics, and Information Systems of Viscom, in partnership with the Cybersecurity Division of DICT-7. The training's primary goal was to equip IT personnel with the necessary skills to effectively address cybersecurity incidents.

Lt. Gen. Arevalo highlighted the command's future plans to establish a Computer Emergency Response Team dedicated to countering cybersecurity threats. He emphasized the critical need for this initiative, noting the rapid evolution of cybersecurity threats that now range from identity theft to complex ransomware attacks, perpetrated by a diverse array of adversaries including cybercrime syndicates and insider threats.

The training featured lectures and practical sessions led by DICT-7 cybersecurity lead Royden Rusiana and cybersecurity specialist Phoebus Keith Advincula. These sessions focused on the latest trends in IT vulnerabilities and security challenges, providing participants with the knowledge and skills to navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Lt. Gen. Arevalo reiterated the importance of continuous learning, innovation, and adaptation to maintain a strong cybersecurity posture in the face of an ever-changing security environment. This initiative marks a significant step forward in ensuring the cybersecurity readiness of the Visayas Command's IT personnel.