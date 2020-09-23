SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, announced that Forrester Research has named Virtusa a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Service Providers, Q3 2020 evaluation.

The Forrester Wave evaluates the most significant providers in the Digital Process Automation (DPA) marketplace and shows how each provider measures up against changing customer expectations to help technology and business decision makers select the right provider for their DPA low-code/no-code needs. Forrester evaluated 13 DPA Service Providers, and Virtusa was positioned as a Leader based on the scores in the current offering, strategy, and market presence categories.

According to the report, Virtusa leads process automation projects with a methodology to align delivery with application modernization. Its methodology assesses the existing technology landscape and includes enterprise architects in the delivery process to ensure technology alignment.

“Virtusa’s domain consultants, designers, and engineers lead digital transformation for our clients through innovative industry solutions and our deep digital engineering expertise,” said Samir Dhir, president and head of Americas, Virtusa. “We believe being positioned as a Leader in this evaluation by Forrester Research underscores that Virtusa’s consulting-led, data-driven DPA no-code/low-code approach is helping accelerate and optimize the digital transformation journey for our clients.”

Virtusa helps clients use digital process automation to increase the delivery speed and reduce the costs of business-critical digital transformation projects through its Digital Transformation Studio (DTS). DTS allows Virtusa teams to set specific performance goals with each client focused on areas including reducing technical debt, improving time to market, or reducing costs and is now being leveraged through various use cases across its representative client industries including banking, healthcare, life sciences, insurance, telecommunications, media, and technology.

Read the complimentary copy of the full The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Service Providers, Q3 2020 evaluation at virtusa.com/lp/forrester-wave- leader

The Forrester Wave™ is copyrighted by Forrester Research, Inc. Forrester and Forrester Wave™ are trademarks of Forrester Research, Inc. The Forrester Wave™ is a graphical representation of Forrester’s call on a market and is plotted using a detailed spreadsheet with exposed scores, weightings, and comments. Forrester does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in the Forrester Wave™. Information is based on best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

