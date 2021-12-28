The Second Series of the Virtual Quiz Competition organised by the Brunei History Centre through the Library and Learning Division continued yesterday morning. It was held in conjunction with the Brunei December Festival 2021 and Day of Action.

16 participants aged 9 to 15 joined the competition. It was an annual activity held during the school holidays as well as one of the Brunei History Centre’s way to bring the community closer to history specifically the young generation in becoming more involved in history and have a better understanding of it.

Source: Radio Television Brunei