Al-Quran and As-Sunnah are the main sources in the process of ijtihad. The matter was touched upon during the Ahli Sunnah Waljama’ah Monthly Lecture held virtually. The event was jointly organised by the Centre for the Study of the Understanding of Ahli Sunnah Waljama’ah, Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB in collaboration with Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque, Tutong District.

The lecture, among others, also touched on the importance of ensuring that religious thoughts and practices remain on the path or framework of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jama’ah. The lecture was delivered by Awang Hilman bin Haji Salim, Director of the Centre for the Study of Fiqh al-Usrah, KUPU SB. The lecture will be continued with other discussion topics and will be broadcast live via the official Zoom and Instagram apps of the Centre for the Study of the Understanding of Ahli Sunnah Waljama’ah, @pppkaswj.kupusb.

Source: Radio Television Brunei