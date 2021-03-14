​Following a video that went viral on the concrete drain of the Concourse area at the Brunei International Airport which is currently spreading, the Department of Civil Aviation, DCA, Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications in its press release informed that the incident was due to excessive rainwater.

However the existing concrete drain can still accommodate the overflow of water and it does not cause any flooding. The situation is still under control and not affecting any operational at the Brunei International Airport. In this regard, DCA advised the public not to be easily deceived and believe with the information disseminated through any Social Media Application without ensuring the authenticity of the information disseminated. Any individuals who have received the video to stop from spreading it. The Department of Civil Aviation would like to remind that spreading false and unauthentic information to the public is an offence under the Public Order Act which brings to a fine of $3,000 and imprisonment of up to three years, if found guilty.

Source: Radio Television Brunei