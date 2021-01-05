Information and pictures of a drown victim wearing a full attire labelled 'Hengyi' found at Labuan waters in Malaysia went viral on social media.

According to the Royal Brunei Police Force, RBPF, a report was lodged to the Muara Police Station on the 29th of December 2020. A man who is a worker at Hengyi Industries Sdn. Bhd. was reported missing from Pulau Muara Besar. An investigation has been carried out and search operations were conducted by RBPF, the Fire and Rescue Department as well as Hengyi Industries Sdn. Bhd to trace the victim. Following the viral information, the Royal Brunei Police Force is conducting a joint investigation with Royal Malaysia Police for identity confirmation as well as the founding of the deceased in relation to the missing report made earlier.

In this regard, RBPF reminded the public not to be involved in spreading invalid information or making speculations. Dissemination of false information to the public is an offence under Brunei Darussalam laws, Section 34 of the Public Order Act, Chapter 148 that can bring to an imprisonment of not more than three years or fine to 3 thousand dollars if found guilty.

Source: Radio Television Brunei