The Candidate Voting and Selection for the position of Village Head of Kampong Lambak ‘B’, was held yesterday morning at Datu Mahawangsa Lambak Primary School.

329 people were qualified to vote. The sole candidate for the position was Pengiran Jofri bin Pengiran Haji Zaidi, aged 55. Present were Awang Misle bin Haji Abd Karim, Brunei Muara District Officer and a member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei