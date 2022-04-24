The role and duties of Village Heads are challenging, especially in the era of knowledge-based globalization which is significant to pursue development and progress. The matter was touched on at the Village Head Appointment Certificate Presentation Ceremony of the Kampung Belais and Buda-Buda as well as Kampung Menengah, yesterday morning. The ceremony was held at the Main Hall of Civic Centre Complex, Bangar Town, Temburong.

Awang Abdul Walid bin Haji Matassan, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Municipal and District at the Ministry of Home Affairs said that it is time for village heads to work with more dedication and commitment to achieve excellence in governance. At the ceremony, Awang Mohammad Afnan bin Haji Gapor, received the appointment certificate of the Head of Kampung Belais and Buda-Buda. Meanwhile, Awang Mohamad Aiman bin Awang Haji Ali, received the appointment certificate of the Head of Kampung Menengah.

Source: Radio Television Brunei