Vice President Sara Duterte Credits DepEd Success to Its Workforce

MANILA: In her Basic Education Report (BER) 2024, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte attributed the Department of Education's (DepEd) accomplishments to the collective efforts of its personnel. The report, presented at Sofitel Plaza Hotel in Pasay City on Thursday, highlighted the significant role of the roughly 900,000-strong DepEd team, encompassing teachers and staff across various levels. Vice President Duterte emphasized that the success achieved so far is a result of the dedication of everyone involved, from the central office to regional offices, school division offices, and schools.

According to Philippines News Agency, Duterte assured that the DepEd will continue to enhance Professional Development Programs for educators and school leaders. The department will also provide strategic guidance to key councils, including the Early Childhood Care and Development Council, Literacy Coordinating Council, and Teacher Education Council. School-based training packages and session guides are being developed to ensure effective curriculum implementation.

Additionally, the Vice President announced forthcoming guidelines for the Employee Welfare and Well-being Policy and the establishment of a Calamity Fund for immediate financial assistance to teachers and personnel during disasters. Plans are also in place to amend an Administrative Order to provide health insurance for teachers and non-teaching personnel and to implement a policy on Teaching Overload Pay. DepEd is seeking to address concerns regarding Continuing Professional Development in collaboration with the Professional Regulation Commission.

The BER 2024 also revealed DepEd's initiatives in staffing and infrastructure. Last year, the department created thousands of new teaching and administrative positions, purchased Personal Accident Insurance for all personnel, and made more teachers eligible for the Special Hardship Allowance. The World Bank is conducting a study on teachers' salaries in the Philippines, which will be submitted to DepEd for further action.