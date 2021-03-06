As a reminder and to raise the awareness of members of the public, specifically vehicle owners and companies related to vehicle maintenance and vehicle safety issues, the National Road Safety Council, MKKJR, through the Land Transport Department, LTD, yesterday morning launched the Vehicle Safety Awareness Programme and e-Guidebook ‘Understanding Your Vehicle’ published by the LTD. Awang Haji Rozaly bin Haji Saidon, Director of Land Transport as the Head of MKKJR Secretariat in his speech said, among vehicle related issues often encountered are vehicle fires, vehicles that are suspicious in terms of their condition and faded vehicle registration plates on the roads.

The programme was launched by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohammad Yusof, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications as the Chairman of MKKJR. The programme among other things aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of vehicles not being inspected or maintained properly; awareness on the dangers of vehicles not inspected or maintained in workshops not recognized by any Government agency to perform vehicle maintenance and repair services and the use and filling of fuel.

A virtual special forum titled “Penyelenggaran dan Keselamatan Kenderaan yang Selamat” delivered by Doctor Khairil Anwar bin Abu Kassim, Director General of the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research, as the General Secretary of the ASEAN New Car Assessment Programme, NCAP. According to Doctor Khairil Anwar, road users need to play a role including from the aspect of safe vehicle selection, vehicle care and maintenance.

Meanwhile, the forum titled “Standard Operating Procedure-SOP in improving and maintaining vehicle electrical system: Original Equipment Manufacturer, OEM perspective” was presented by Awang Peter Ta’ala dan Awang Haji Mansor bin Haji Mohd Yassin from NBT Brunei. In relation to vehicle fires, the Brunei Automobile Traders Association, BATA, will highlight key components of vehicle electrical systems and share their SOP’s on vehicle electrical system improvement and maintenance based on OEM perspective. Also shared was a video about the effects of lowering and raising the amp or charge of the car battery and changing the electrical wiring of the car that can lead to sparks in the car engine.

The E-book ‘Understanding Your Vehicle’ was also launched as a guide for the public in maintaining vehicles. Members of the public can surf MKKJR’s website at ‘www.mkkjr.gov.bn’ to download the e-book. The launching of the programme and e-book are part of initiatives in support of the country’s Road Safety Strategic Plan launched on the 28th of December last year under the 4th Strategic Enablers, namely ‘Education, Socialisation and Awareness’ on Road Safety. The 2-day programme among others featured an exhibition related to vehicles such as maintenance measures. Members of the public are welcome to visit the exhibition to together raise awareness on the importance of vehicle maintenance in accordance to approved standards.

Source: Radio Television Brunei