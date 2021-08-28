Always maintain personal hygiene, practice social distancing and wearing face masks are a must when the country is being hit by the spread of COVID-19. Following the spread of COVID-19 in the community, the wearing of face masks has been updated to be worn at all times for every individual who goes out to public places and workplaces, whether indoors or outdoors.

The wearing of face masks is to ensure that the people and residents of Brunei Darussalam perform their respective social responsibilities. Currently, face mask is the best-selling item in the market.

Wearing a face mask over a long period of time, however, can have an impact and discomfort on the wearer especially women who wear the hijab or scarf. This is where the creative idea arose in the production of ‘extender’ or connector to the face mask to facilitate and provide comfort to the wearer without having to attach the strap behind the ears. Making extender is quite simple by using materials that are easy to obtain. Nowadays, various types of ‘extenders’ with various patterns are available and sold by various parties and individuals who offer at affordable prices.

Source: Radio Television Brunei