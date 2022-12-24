Various Interesting Activities Provided

​Various extreme sports activities are organised in conjunction with National Youth Day 2022 at the Outward Bound Brunei Darussalam in Temburong District. A two-day activity, starting on 24th December, organised with the Outward Bound Brunei Darussalam (OBBD) in collaboration with the Care Association and the Museums Department includes sales activities from residents around Kampung Batang Duri, Temburong District.

Dayang Zunnur Amni binti Awang Damit, Outward Bound Brunei Darussalam’s Liaison Officer hopes that the public will come to visit and try the activities provided, considering that such an event is the first time it has been held publicly.

Source: Radio Television Brunei