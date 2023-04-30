Various Fashion of Raya Attires

One of the must-haves during Hari Raya is being stylish with Raya attires with attractive fashion. This year's raya attires must be special because there are various fashions that offer interesting designs and colours.

Raya attires with lace fabric or better known as 'border lace', are among the designs of Raya attires that are now increasingly popular among women. Usually, 'border lace' is placed on the wrist, making the wearer look elegant and beautiful.

A wide variety of styles and patterns made lace attires start to become popular, especially for wearing on certain social occasions. For some, the modern touch given to baju kurung or fashion is considered fresher, more beautiful and in keeping with the times.

Source: Radio Television Brunei