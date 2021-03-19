Several parties organised various activities during this school term holiday. Jerudong Park Country Club Sendirian Berhad, JPCC held the JP Little Minds activity at Jerudong Park Colonnade, yesterday.

The event included family oriented activities namely, sack race, penalty kick and obstacle run. Other than that, visitors will also have chances to win prizes. A Movie Night was also held last night until the 21st of March as well as on the 25th and 26th of March. In conjunction with World Syndrome Day, several activities will also be carried out namely colouring and painting activities.

Other than that, there is a showcase of graffiti art from the Guerrilla Architects Group at Jerudong Park Colonnade huts and Grandstand nearby the Paddle Boat attraction. JPCC is also opening a Photography Competition focusing on graffiti art at Jerudong Park Playground.

For further information, follow Instagram @jerudongpark, Facebook at ‘jerudongparkplayground’ or visit ‘www.jerudongpark.com’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei