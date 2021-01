​Various sales activities were held at ‘Tamu Ria’ organised by the Kampung Batang Mitus and Kebia Village Consultative Council in Tutong District. The event took place yesterday morning at Kampung Batang Mitus Community Hall.

Apart from sales activities, other activities such as colouring contest for children and dart competition. The activities were held to encourage the village resident to be involved in business.

Source: Radio Television Brunei