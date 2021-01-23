Gathering among senior citizens to fill the free time by participating various activities at the Senior Citizens Activity Centre not only to balance the feeling of loneliness but also to avoid depression and stress. In line with its establishment function, the Senior Citizens Activity Centre in Jalan Penglima, Kuala Belait is actively implementing various activities five days a week. According to Hajah Siti Norkhadizah binti Abdullah, Second Assistant Manager of the centre explained, every day the senior citizens at the centre carry out various activities with full dedication. The Activity Centre also welcomes the presence of senior citizens who wish to fill their free time with various activities and groups at the centre.

Among the activities carried out including the cooking activities held every Monday. Members of the centre get a variety of pastry recipes and other dishes with the guidance of experienced culinary experts. Every Tuesday, the centre holds sewing activities and on Wednesday, handicrafts activities in the field of Weaving. Religious activities are scheduled on Thursday and every Saturday leisure activities will be held.

Source: Radio Television Brunei