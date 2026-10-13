Vantiva’s First 50G PON Device Now Commercially Available

Compact, wall-mountable FXA701Z

Compact, wall-mountable FXA701Z_Main 1 Compact, wall-mountable FXA701Z (Main2)

The compact, wall-mountable FXA701Z delivers multi-gigabit fiber for homes, businesses and enterprises

PARIS – October 13, 2026 – Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in connected home solutions, today unveiled the FXA701Z, its flagship 50G PON optical network terminal (ONT). 50G PON ONTs are only beginning to emerge globally, and the FXA701Z is among the first commercially ready devices on the market, extending Vantiva’s proven broadband leadership into the next era of ultra-high-capacity fiber access.

Compliant with the ITU-T G.9804 50G PON standard, the FXA701Z supports fully symmetrical operation. A built-in XGS-PON port lets operators install it on current 10G networks today and move customers seamlessly to the 50G tier later on the same device, protecting existing fiber investments. Symmetrical multi-gigabit throughput powers demanding applications such as 8K streaming, immersive AR/VR, and distributed AI workloads, while also suiting mobile backhaul for base stations.

The FXA701Z runs an operator-grade software stack with full OMCI support, so operators can manage and diagnose it through the standard tools already used across their PON networks. Its compact format minimizes material use per unit, supports both tabletop and wall-mount placement, and uses top and bottom covers made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) ABS plastic to support service providers’ environmental targets.

Vantiva Senior Director of Product Management Barry Weber said, “Homes and businesses now send far larger volumes of data upstream, through video calls, cloud backups and AI tools. The FXA701Z gives operators the upstream capacity to keep pace as traffic grows.”

“Each generation of PON raises the bar for what operators can promise their customers, and our role is to have the right equipment ready before demand peaks,” said Ashwani Saigal, Vantiva Chief Product & Engineering Officer. “The FXA701Z puts us in that position for 50G, and it opens a fiber roadmap we will keep building on with our operator partners.”

Operators can visit Vantiva’s booth at Network X Hall B Stand G5 in Vienna, Austria, October 13-15 to learn more.

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and digital home care solutions that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 1% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, China, India, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn.

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