Time is precious and passes by so fast without us realising it. Hence, we must make the best use of our time, or it will be a complete loss. This was among the content of yesterday's Friday Prayer titled Menghargai dan Memanfaatkan Masa, or Valuing and Benefitting from Time. In the Friday Sermon, the Imam or Prayer leader urged the people to value and make the most of time. This is because in the Afterlife, we will be asked whether we make use of the gift or blessings bestowed by Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala wisely.

The Imam said our life in this world is only temporary. Hence, we must manage and make the most of time wisely. There are many things we can do to ensure that time is not wasted such as increase worship and religious deeds, seek knowledge, thinking and planning for the future, improve oneself, family, society and country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei