The Minister of Health during the question and answer session also answered the question on whether there would be any changes to the national vaccination program.

Yang Berhormat added that with the community spread, it is more important for the vaccination to be carried out especially for senior citizens and those at high risk.

The Minister of Health also said that currently there are no delta variant virus detected and samples that have been sent abroad will be available in the next two weeks. He added, the two-weeks reinforcement control measures is for further investigation which includes contact tracing.

Source: Radio Television Brunei