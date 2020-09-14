Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan officially resumed regular flights from Sept. 11, Trend reports citing Kabar.

An agreement on the opening of flights was reached after negotiations between the authorities of the two countries.

Flights on the Tashkent – Almaty – Tashkent route will be carried out on Fridays by the Uzbekistan Airways and Air Astana on a parity basis.

Earlier it was reported that flights between Tashkent and Bishkek are planned to be restored from Sept. 14. For now, the flights will operate once a week.

