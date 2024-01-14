UST’s Chester Neil Reyes Triumphs in Balinas Youth Rapid Open Chess TournamentBrunei Celebrates Royal Wedding with Grand Procession in Bandar Seri Begawan

QUEZON CITY – Chester Neil Reyes, a member of the University of Santo Tomas chess team, emerged victorious in the Atty. GM Rosendo Carreon Balinas Jr. Youth Rapid Open. The event took place at Digiworld Robinsons Galleria on Saturday. Reyes, an 18-year-old Information Technology freshman, clinched the championship after a tiebreak with FIDE Master Mark Jay Bacojo, both scoring 6.5 points. This win awarded Reyes the PHP5,000 champion's purse.

According to Philippines News Agency, the victory was significant due to the participation of top players from Metro Manila and nearby provinces. During the tournament, he defeated several notable opponents, including Jaeden Urbina, Ayesha Janelle Guanzon, National Master Tyrhone James Tabernilla, Jeremy Marticio, Arnel Mahawan Jr., and International Master Michael Concio Jr. Reyes and Bacojo drew in the seventh round. Fide Master Alekhine Nouri finished third, with IM Michael Concio Jr., Arnel Mahawan Jr., Wenlan Temple, Cyrus Vladimir Francisco, NM Mar Aviel Carredo, NM Al Basher Buto, and NM Oshrie James Constantino Reyes following in the rankings.

Shane Patropez from Calbayog City, Samar, and Almario Marlon Bernardino from Quezon City, both aged six, were noted as the youngest participants in the competition organized by Bayanihan Chess Club. The club's co-founding chair, Antonio Carreon Balinas, stated that the event aims to develop good thinkers through chess strategies and tactics, enhance logical abilities and reasoning, and foster self-confidence and camaraderie among participants.

Furthermore, Bayanihan Chess Club announced the upcoming GMG Chess Cup scheduled for March 23 at the same venue, with support from coach NM Gerald Ferriol.

Bandar Seri Begawan - In a magnificent display of tradition and culture, Brunei's capital, Bandar Seri Begawan, witnessed the Istiadat Perarakan Pengantin Diraja, a grand royal wedding procession. This event followed the Istiadat Bersanding Pengantin Diraja held at the Balai Singgahsana Istana Nurul Iman, marking a significant celebration in the country.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Royal Couple, His Royal Highness Prince 'Abdul Mateen and Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Anisha Rosnah binti Adam, commenced the procession at the Istana Nurul Iman, accompanied by His Majesty and Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri, as well as other members of the Royal Family. Thousands of citizens, residents, students, teachers, and civil servants lined the procession route from Istana Nurul Iman to Edinburgh Bridge, eagerly participating in the historic event. Societies from various communities residing in Brunei also contributed to the vibrancy of the procession.

The Royal Couple, traveling in the Special Royal Wedding Carriage, greeted the crowds, waving as a sign of gratitude. The ceremony was not only a pivotal moment in the nation's history but also a vibrant display of Brunei's commitment to preserving its identity, culture, and traditional way of life. The enthusiastic crowd took the opportunity to observe the Royal Couple closely and capture memorable photographs.

The procession concluded with the Royal Couple returning to Istana Nurul Iman, where they were greeted by Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Indera Setia Diraja Sahibul Karib and received junjung ziarah and well wishes, ending a day marked by cultural significance and national pride.