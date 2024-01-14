UST’s Chester Neil Reyes Triumphs in Balinas Youth Rapid Open Chess Tournament

QUEZON CITY – Chester Neil Reyes, a member of the University of Santo Tomas chess team, emerged victorious in the Atty. GM Rosendo Carreon Balinas Jr. Youth Rapid Open. The event took place at Digiworld Robinsons Galleria on Saturday. Reyes, an 18-year-old Information Technology freshman, clinched the championship after a tiebreak with FIDE Master Mark Jay Bacojo, both scoring 6.5 points. This win awarded Reyes the PHP5,000 champion's purse.

According to Philippines News Agency, the victory was significant due to the participation of top players from Metro Manila and nearby provinces. During the tournament, he defeated several notable opponents, including Jaeden Urbina, Ayesha Janelle Guanzon, National Master Tyrhone James Tabernilla, Jeremy Marticio, Arnel Mahawan Jr., and International Master Michael Concio Jr. Reyes and Bacojo drew in the seventh round. Fide Master Alekhine Nouri finished third, with IM Michael Concio Jr., Arnel Mahawan Jr., Wenlan Temple, Cyrus Vladimir Francisco, NM Mar Aviel Carredo, NM Al Basher Buto, and NM Oshrie James Constantino Reyes following in the rankings.

Shane Patropez from Calbayog City, Samar, and Almario Marlon Bernardino from Quezon City, both aged six, were noted as the youngest participants in the competition organized by Bayanihan Chess Club. The club's co-founding chair, Antonio Carreon Balinas, stated that the event aims to develop good thinkers through chess strategies and tactics, enhance logical abilities and reasoning, and foster self-confidence and camaraderie among participants.

Furthermore, Bayanihan Chess Club announced the upcoming GMG Chess Cup scheduled for March 23 at the same venue, with support from coach NM Gerald Ferriol.