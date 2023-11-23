UST Paddlers Clinch Fourth Consecutive UAAP Table Tennis Title

Quezon City, Philippines - The University of Santo Tomas (UST) secured its fourth consecutive title in the UAAP Season 86 table tennis tournament, defeating Ateneo de Manila University with a 2-0 victory in the men's division at the Amoranto Sports Complex Arena on Thursday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Head coach Jackson Que, speaking after the Tiger Paddlers' 30th straight win since the Season 82 Finals in 2019, expressed immense pride in his team's resilience and strength. UST's Ruiz Marcelino and Abraham Antivo IV played pivotal roles in the victory, overcoming Ateneo's Wrency Abad and Francis De Asis in a closely contested match. Marcelino, a sophomore player, reflected on the team's unwavering focus and determination to win the championship. Additionally, Alvin Sevilla and John Michael Castro contributed significantly to UST's lead, securing victories in their respective matches.

In other divisions, UST also triumphed in the boys' and girls' categories, showcasing their dominance in the sport. UST coach Lorinda Wadjad expressed her satisfaction with the teams' performance, particularly noting the consistency of the girls' team. J-An Sanchez, who led the girls' team, was awarded the MVP, while Rookie of the Year honors went to Olympia Ducanes (University of the Philippines Integrated School) and Troy Rodriguez (De La Salle Zobel School).

In the women's division, De La Salle University clinched the title against Ateneo, with Cielo Bernaldez playing a crucial role in the victory. La Salle coach Lauro Crisostomo praised Bernaldez's performance and acknowledged the team's hard-earned success.