Several Government Departments have implemented the use of the BruHealth application and QR Code for the public dealing with the departments. The use of the application not only ensures the safety, health and well-being of the Department’s officers and staff but also for the public. Among them is the Department of Labour.

Previously, the Department of Labour has followed the recommendations issued by the Ministry of Health to carry out the social distancing. The number of people who deal with it is also controlled and at the same time all customers or the public people who come to the Department are required to register at the security counter. The use of the BruHealth application facilitates the public’s registration process who deal with the Department.

In the future, the Labour Department will also implement the Labour Management System which allows all applications to be made online without having to come to the Department.

Source: Radio Television Brunei