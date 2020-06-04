The Department of Immigration and National Registration is also taking the initiative in using the BruHealth application and QR code. It is to ensure the safety of the public deal with the department. According to Awangku Abdul Rashid Bin Pengiran Haji Aliudin, Administrator Officer Grade 1, Department of Immigration and National Registration, the initiative is to support the Ministry of Health’s recommendation in curbing the COVID-19 outbreak.

The public is hoped will understand the renewal process as well as to support the Ministry of Health’s advice for the benefit of the community.

Source: Radio Television Brunei