US-ASEAN biz council eyes enhanced collaboration with DND

The United States-ASEAN Business Council (US-ABC) has expressed its interest and offered various projects aligned with the Department of National Defense (DND)'s ongoing efforts to enhance its capabilities. This took place following the visit of the US-ABC delegation to DND Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. last Aug. 11 at the DND headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, as part of its annual Philippine Business Mission. In a statement late Monday, DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said the purpose of the visit was to explore potential areas of cooperation between the two nations in the defense and security sector. He added the delegation presented a wide range of projects aligned with the DND's strategic goals to enhance its capabilities. Andolong said these projects include cooperation in cybersecurity, pension programs, healthcare coverage, human papillomavirus (HPV) and pneumonia vaccines, time-sensitive shipment handling and delivery, advanced weather forecasting systems, technology and internet services, as well as sustainable energy sources. "Secretary Teodoro was pleased with the proposed business initiatives of the US-ABC delegation, which will further promote collaborative efforts in strengthening the defense capabilities of the Philippines," the DND spokesperson added. Led by its president and chief executive officer Ted Osius, the US-ABC delegation is composed of representatives from multiple corporations, united in their commitment to fostering collaboration between the US and ASEAN countries. The visit by the US-ABC delegation is among notable engagements highlighting the ironclad alliance between the Philippines and the US while enhancing security and economic cooperation, and embracing innovation for a more resilient future.

Source: Philippines News Agency