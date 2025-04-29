Urgent Repair and Cleaning Works Impacting Multiple Areas in Kampung Mata-Mata Gadong



Kampung Mata-Mata Gadong: Urgent repair works on a leaked pipe at Simpang 52-55-30, Kampung Mata-Mata Gadong, are currently being carried out. The affected areas include Simpang 52-55-30, Simpang 52-55-38, Simpang 55-25-24, and Simpang 52-84-16, along with their surrounding areas.

According to Radio Television Brunei, cleaning of the Keluyoh ‘A’ Water Tank is scheduled for 30th April, starting at 8 in the morning and continuing until completion. This will affect Kampung Keluyoh and its surrounding areas. On the same day, the Water Tower ‘B’ at Jalan Kalajiau, Kampung Panaga Seria National Housing, will also undergo cleaning, beginning at 8 in the morning until finished, impacting Kampung Panaga Seria National Housing and nearby areas.

Furthermore, cleaning of Water Tower ‘A’, Jalan Parak, Kampung Panaga Seria National Housing, is planned for 1st May from 8 in the morning until it is completed. Residents in Kampung Panaga Seria National Housing and surrounding regions may experience low water pressure, parti

cularly those residing at higher elevations.

Residents in need of water tankers due to the repair and cleaning activities can contact Talian Darussalam at 123.