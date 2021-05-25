The Upskilling and Reskilling Programme organised by the Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA aimed to equip the students with leadership concept based on Islam and how it can be practised within today’s society. 43 participants comprising government officers and staff, students and individuals joined the one-day programme that was held yesterday morning at UNISSA.

The programme was conducted by the Centre for Leadership and Lifelong Learning. According to the participants, the programme provided a number of benefits to them.

Source: Radio Television Brunei