CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Management and Directors of Upper Canada Mining Inc (UCM), a private Canadian company in the business of mining, exploration and production, primarily in gold and silver, are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Geoff Marney as Vice President of Corporate Development effective immediately.

Management was quoted as saying, “We are excited to have Geoff coming on board and we are looking forward to the energy and network introductions he is obviously capable of and qualified to bring to the table. His knowledge and experience are the perfect fit for what we were looking for in this role and we are confident he will round out the current slate of executives in excellent fashion.”

Geoff’s background includes working with companies in industries such as CleanTech, Medical Technology, Telecom, Capital Management, and Finance & Investment Banking. He has also lived and worked internationally in countries such as Germany as well as his home country of Canada.

He is currently Chief Executive Officer & Founding Member of his own International Business Strategy firm, Altenberg Energy HDM, LLC. From this position he has achieved a number of successes in delivering what he has coined as “Growth Process Outsourcing”.

In addition to the position he holds at his own company mentioned above, Geoff’s resume includes, but is not limited to the following:

Managing Director, International Markets, Patient RM (formerly Claire Driscoll Patient Recruitment Inc., An Altenberg Growth Partner Company) Responsible for International Business Development and Strategic Relationships

Head of Global Business Relationships, Biosign Technologies Inc. / Biosign Technologies Europe GmbH / AioMed GmbH Responsible for Corporate Development, Corporate Finance & Capital Raising, and Strategic Business Transactions including International M&A.

Managing Director, North America, CleanTech Capital GmbH, Toronto & Zurich

Co-founder & Partner, Pathpoint Capital Partners Ltd Responsible for Deal Origination, Deal Pipeline Management, and M&A investment banking activities.

Vice President / Investment Banker, American Capital Partners Responsible for Direct Deal Generation and Harvesting Deal Flow from a partner relationship with Pathpoint Associates.



About Upper Canada Mining Inc.

Upper Canada Mining is a private company incorporated and registered in Canada that is in the business of mining, exploration and production, primarily in gold and silver.

UCM recently executed an Option Agreement with Strategic Metals and is focused on the Mt. Hinton project in Yukon Territory.

For further information and updates contact:

Investor Relations: Christina Rao, VP IR, 604-723-7480

ir@ucmining.com