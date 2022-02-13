His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in a titah expresses pleasure with the measures and initiatives taken by Universiti Teknologi Brunei, UTB, in upholding the country’s aspiration towards a ‘Smart Nation’.

His Majesty hopes that through these efforts, UTB will be able to further improve its research by focusing on specialised fields which will contribute to the production of publications, patents and also commercialisations to generate the country’s economic growth. His Majesty made the titah at the 9th UTB Convocation Ceremony at the International Convention Centre, yesterday morning. In the titah, the Monarch hopes that the graduates’ success in completing their studies will act as a catalyst to future excellence.

Source: Radio Television Brunei