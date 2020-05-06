Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew Bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy explained that the Prime Minister’s Office in collaboration with the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Finance and Economy, and Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications have updated the guidelines for business and transport companies using commercial vehicles registered in Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia or Transport Operators and Runners to cross the borders via the land control posts.

Yang Berhormat said that the updates include introducing new guidelines for companies or individuals providing goods delivery or pick-up services, usually called runners during the COVID-19 outbreak for the purpose of transporting and delivering goods for private or commercial use. The updates on these guidelines are for the smooth flow of the movement of goods in efforts to ensure that economic activities and the supply chain in Brunei Darussalam are not affected throughout the border crossing restriction enforced during the COVID-19 situation and is one of the government’s efforts to reduce the negative impact on the runners’ businesses. The provision of the guidelines is also to ensure that the government’s efforts in addressing COVID-19 are not compromised. The guidelines are still with the condition for operators and runners to obtain prior approval for overseas travel from the Prime Minister’s Office by completing the online application form which can be accessed from the Prime Minister’s Office website www.pmo.gov.bn and only transport operators are required to complete the chop order sheet for every journey given approval.

Source: Radio Television Brunei