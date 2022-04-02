By the consent of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the COVID-19 Steering Committee informed on the update for mass gathering guidelines and the implementation of activities in the country, began on 2nd April. The Minister of Home Affairs also explained that the update no longer uses vaccination status as a requirement for entering any premises or participating in any activities in the country.

Yang Berhormat also added that all individuals are allowed to return to duty regardless of vaccination status. Meanwhile, to continue monitoring the state of COVID-19 infection in the country, whether in the public or private sector, it is recommended to carry out rapid antigen test, ART once a week whereby the preparation and cost of ART kits are subject to their respective employers and additional conditions currently in force. The requirement to obtain a certificate of negative ART results before entering premises for those who have not completed the vaccination is now cancelled. The COVID-19 steering committee will continue to monitor and review the COVID-19 situation in which the guidelines will be updated from time to time.

More detailed information can be obtained from the Prime Minister's Office website at 'www.jpm.gov.bn'.

Source: Radio Television Brunei