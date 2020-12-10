dSpace and LeddarTech

dSPACE and LeddarTech are jointly driving forward the development of lidar technologies for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD).

PADERBORN, Germany, and QUEBEC CITY, Canada, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — dSPACE, one of the world’s leading providers of simulation and validation solutions, and LeddarTech®, a leader in Level 1 to 5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, have entered into a partnership to jointly drive forward the development of LiDAR technologies for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD). This close cooperation will lead to high-precision simulation tools and models to support and significantly accelerate the development and validation of optimally tailored LeddarEngine™-based LiDAR sensors and related ADAS & AD systems.

These tools enable customers to simulate their own LeddarEngine-based LiDAR sensor designs versus integration of third-party black box LiDARs. Simulation more specifically helps designers efficiently explore various LiDAR sensor architectures and components in development of their own optimal LiDAR design and validate the resulting performance within specific application use cases. This validation includes physically accurate simulation of the LiDAR and the vehicle environment, including objects in motion (e.g., vehicles, pedestrians), the road and other static objects (e.g., traffic signs, curbs).

“The right testing strategy, the right models and ready-to-use interfaces for simulation and reprocessing are key building blocks,” said Dr. Christopher Wiegand, Product Manager at dSPACE. “This partnership with an industry leader in solid-state automotive LiDAR and sensing solutions enables our customers to accurately and quickly perform validation tasks for LiDAR-based applications. Without reliable simulations, automated driving systems (SAE Levels 3-5) cannot be achieved.”

“The collaboration between dSpace and LeddarTech will yield enhanced simulation tools that will greatly ease and accelerate the development of optimized LiDARs,” stated Michael Poulin, Vice-President, Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Development at LeddarTech. “We are delighted to welcome dSpace as a new member of the Leddar Ecosystem, supporting the mass deployment of automotive LiDAR within cost-efficient and safe ADAS & AD systems.”

About dSPACE

dSPACE is a leading provider of solutions for developing connected, autonomous and electrically powered vehicles. Particularly automotive manufacturers and their suppliers use the company’s end-to-end solution range to test the software and hardware components of their new vehicles long before a new model is allowed on the road. dSPACE is not only a sought-after development partner in vehicle development. Engineers also rely on our dSPACE know-how in aerospace and industrial automation. Our portfolio ranges from end-to-end solutions for simulation and validation to engineering and consulting services as well as training and support. With approximately 1,800 employees worldwide, dSPACE is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany; has three project centers in Germany; and serves customers through regional dSPACE companies in the USA, the UK, France, Japan, China and Croatia.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions for autonomy level 1 to 5. These solutions are actively deployed in autonomous shuttle, truck, bus, delivery vehicle, smart city/factory, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

