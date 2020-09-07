​Following an article on ‘An Indian Man Detained for Collecting Donations’ uploaded by Brunei Dot Com 2.0 on social media, Facebook, the Ministry of Health explains that the information related to the article is incorrect.

The article taken from a Saturday/Sunday issue of local paper, 5th and 6th September 2020 was news that occurred 19 years ago, and not recently as reported by Brunei Dot Com 2.0. Therefore, the public is advised to NOT be alarmed with the news. The Ministry of Health also advices the public not to be easily conned and believe the information and news spread through the internet or social media without ensuring its validity. The public is also reminded to be more responsible and not to also spread matters that have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

The act of disseminating unvalidated information or even false and created solely with the intention of creating chaos is an offence and can be reported under the Public Order Act, Chapter 148, Section 34 which is Any person who, whether orally or in writing or by any other means, spreads false reports or makes false statements likely to cause public alarm or despondency shall be guilty of an offence which carries a penalty of a fine of 3-thousand dollars and imprisonment for 3 years.

For further information, the public can go to the Ministry of Health’s website ‘www.moh.gov.bn’ or contact the Health Advice Line 148 or Talian Darussalam 123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei