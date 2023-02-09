During the Unscheduled Visit to the Public Service Commission, SPA and Public Service Department, JPA in Berakas yesterday morning, His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, took a closer look at several sections at the Commission and Department. His Majesty first visited the Public Service Commission SPA in Berakas.

SPA's mission is to provide a quality public service workforce according to the country's needs efficiently and through fair and equitable consideration.

His Majesty continued the visit to the Public Service Department, JPA in Jalan Kumbang Pasang.

JPA continues to lead efforts to apply positive attitudes and values for all public service staff.

Source: Radio Television Brunei