The UNN System Upgrade will be carried out for 2 days starting yesterday, the 28th of June 2021. The system upgrade will affect DST’s Easi, Mobi and Freedom customers.

USSD services will be unavailable from 7 in the evening to 5 in the morning. During this time, Easi, Mobi and Freedom customers will not be able to check credit balance, recharge credit, purchase add-ons and any services using USSD codes.

Meanwhile on the 29th of June, Voice, SMS and Data services will be unavailable from 2:30 to 4 in the morning. Alternatively, customers can still check balances via the MyDST app or mydst.dst.com.bn, and use WiFi services to stay connected. For more information, contact DSTCare 151.

Source: Radio Television Brunei