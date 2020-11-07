Among the main goals of Unified National Networks or UNN Brunei is to ensure that members of the public will always have access to content from the world. One of the ways to do so is by ensuring that there is enough capacity in the network. Apart from that, UNN will continue to improve the standards of connectivity in the country and the overall user experience. In this regard, UNN is carrying out submarine cable maintenance works from the 6th to 11th of November.

UNN is a consortium partner of three submarine cable systems landing in Brunei Darussalam, including the 'South-East Asia - Middle East - Western Europe 3', 'Asia-America Gateway' and 'South-East Asia-Japan Cable' or in short, SMW3, AAG and SJC. The system needs to be maintained to ensure that access to the content remain available in good quality to every customer in Brunei all the time. Apart from the 3 submarine cables, UNN is also collaborating with its neighbouring partners to utilise other cable systems to add diversity and use these connections when required.

Maintenance works are needed due to the condition of the ocean's seabed which makes the cables susceptible to cuts or other damages that may be caused by ships dropping their anchors into the sea, seaquake or bad weather. Thus, UNN is always monitoring the capacity for internet traffic on all available routes and ready to react to unforeseen events.

Source: Radio Television Brunei