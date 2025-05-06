Universiti Teknologi Brunei and Imagine Sendirian Berhad Forge Strategic Partnership



Bandar Seri Begawan: Universiti Teknologi Brunei, UTB, and Imagine Sendirian Berhad have formalised a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, aimed at enhancing internship opportunities and real-world industry exposure for UTB graduates. The signing was witnessed by Doctor Chin Wei Keh, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Higher Education at the Ministry of Education. Doctor Mohd Saiful bin Haji Omar, Acting Vice Chancellor of UTB, signed on the institution’s behalf, while Imagine was represented by Allen On, Director of IBE, Ministry of Finance and Economy, in his capacity as Board Member and Acting Chief Executive Officer of Imagine Sendirian Berhad.





According to Radio Television Brunei, this collaboration will provide UTB students with the opportunity to undertake internship placements across various departments including ICT infrastructure, digital product innovation, corporate strategy, and marketing. The programme is designed to expose students to real-world challenges, enhance their professional development, and foster industry-readiness.

